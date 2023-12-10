CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Junior High National Junior Society is asking the local community to help local students by adopting their 25 remaining Angel Tree children.

The 25 students are from Jackson Elementary, Wise Elementary, Kissam Intermediate and Chapel Hill Junior High.

Donors are asked to select an angel from their tree and donate a gift from their wish list to the Chapel Hill Junior High front office by Thursday, Dec. 14.

Gifts should be as close to the wish list items as possible. Clothes and shoes are priority items and donors are also asked to refrain from donating gift cards, candy or food.