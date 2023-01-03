TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Park of Tyler had to take their Christmas lights down a month earlier than originally planned due to ongoing thefts.

The remaining lights will be taken down next weekend, according to an announcement from the park.

“We hope y’all have loved our lights this year and that they brought you so much joy, even if you’ve been grieving heavily this season,” according to a Facebook post from the park. “Lord willing, we can do the lights again. Thank you for all of the love and support.”

Thieves have reportedly hit the children’s park twice, getting a little less than $1,000 worth of stolen extension chords and timers.

The park board will now look into “possibly adding preventative security measures in the park so we can keep a better eye on things.” Anyone who wishes to donate to the park or anyone who has knowledge on this kind of situation is asked to message The Children’s Park of Tyler.

The easiest way to donate is through their website, and the park asks that you make a note of where you want your donation to do to (lights, etc.) or whatever is most needed.