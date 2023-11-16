LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hope’s Closet Retail and Donation Center had its Christmas Extravaganza shopping event at all four store locations on Thursday.

“Well I arrived about 7:15, and believe it or not I got first in line,” said Marie Smith, Hope’s Closet shopper.

Hope’s Closet was established to fund the Women’s Center of East Texas.

“All of our proceeds benefit the women’s center and we again serve survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking,” said Hollie Bruce, the CEO of Women’s Center of East Texas.

The event brings out a huge crowd every year.

“We collect Christmas items and holiday items throughout the year and this is the day that we put it all out on the floor,” said Bruce.

Stores opened their doors at 9 a.m., but the line started at 7 a.m. at their main location in Longview. Shoppers were looking for a good bargain.

Bruce shared how it’s also their biggest fundraiser.

“We’re really excited. It’s our largest event of the year for Hope’s Closet, our biggest shopping day of the year,” said Bruce.

As customers shop, they’re also supporting the outreach programs, shelter and services for the Women’s Center of East Texas.

“Good prices, Christmas trees, wreaths, Christmas pajamas anything you can think of and décor,” said Bruce.

This event is helping people get into the holiday spirit by checking things off of their list and helping those in need.

“Everyone needs to know about Hope’s Closet, they need to know it’s just a fantastic place to shop,” said Smith.