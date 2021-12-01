Christmas shipping deadlines approaching fast

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the holidays here, business owners in East Texas have been experiencing an uptick in shipping volume since Black Friday.

USA Shipping located in Tyler has been in business for 20 years.

“Volume is the same as every year this time of year. With Christmas and all the holidays, there’s always more shipments going out and more shipments coming in,” said USA Shipping Store Manager, Aaron Cheek.

USA Shipping says with unpredictable circumstances due to labor and supply chain issues, it’s best to ship out as early as you can because shipping volume has increased dramatically.

“Altogether, we see anything between 50 to 200 packages a day depending on how close we are getting to Christmas,” said the owner of USA Shipping, Greg Ferguson.

Luckily, there are a few things to help speed up the holiday shipping process. One tip is to shop locally rather than online.

‘’Ship early! That’s the biggest thing I can say because you can’t avoid delays on the other end. What happens, happens. But the earlier you get it in, the better chance you are at getting around it or get it corrected before it becomes a late package,” said Ferguson.

An East Texan of 25 years and a loyal customer of USA Shipping says shopping locally cuts down a lot of wait time. She even started her holiday shopping and shipping 4 months in advance.

“So, that’s one of the reasons that we are here today, is to get some of these things shipped out and get those going. But again, a lot of it is local fairs where we have purchased from- handmade items and things of that nature. But, we need to get them shipped out now. Today is Dec. 1,” said Lisa Caudle.

It depends on who you choose to ship with on when it arrives and how much it will cost. Most shipping retailers advise you to try shipping out by the week of Dec. 12 so you can receive your gift in time for Christmas.

SHIPPING DEADLINES: