TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nurses with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital decided to give back this Christmas by holding a toy drive for CASA for Kids of East Texas.

“This was a fun project on the side to take away from the stressful day-to-day that we have to work towards,” said Nina Baggett, a registered nurse at CHRISTUS.

Baggett along with Tess Hodges and Maria Meenach put out donation boxes throughout the hospital in hopes they would get a few toys.

CHRISTUS Toy Drive Donations

CHRISTUS Toy Drive Donations

“And then I came back on a Monday and it was back and it was just filled with toys, so it was literally like Santa delivered,” said Mariah Meenach, registered nurse at CHRISTUS.

To be able to help as many children as possible the women partnered with Smith County ESD2 Fire Department.

“I actually walked in and was like, that’s a lot of toys, so it’s probably more than what I thought we would get. Typically, you know, the East Texas community is really good at helping each other out,” said JD Smith, administrative assistant chief, Smith County ESD2

CHRISTUS staff and Smith County ESD2 FD

Baggett got her own children involved in the project.

“Really infused the spirit of Christmas and about gift giving and gift giving in the sense of you want to do something kind for somebody else,” said Baggett.

Everyone hopes the children receiving the gifts know they are loved and not forgotten this Christmas.