RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The City of Rusk kicked off its Christmas festivities with the annual Christmas parade. The parade was put on by the Chamber of Commerce.

“We have lots of participants this year. About 52 floats have entered, that doesn’t include law enforcement, fire department, things like that,” said Chamber of Commerce member, Alyssa Walley.

This year’s theme is “Christ is Born.”

To participate in the parade all people had to do was donate five canned goods to help those less fortunate.

The cans go to the Rusk Cares Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

“The Good Samaritan here locally just on the corner right there, we line up on the same street and that is the only entry fee,” said Walley.

Last year’s parade was the longest to date coming in at 30 minutes.

Rusk Intermediate School is one new addition to that number this year and Principal Karli Sitton joined and did not tell her students.

“We wanted to surprise the kids. This is the first time I’m principal at the school and we wanted to show them that we love and support them inside the classroom and outside the classroom,” said Sitton.

Henderson Sharron Shrine Hot Rides is no stranger to the parade and their goal in life is to bring smiles and laughs to everyone.

“High 5’s as we go through and routines and when we go down through there they are laughing and having a good time is our goal,” Jeff Craig, president of Hot rides.

This year’s parade lasted 40 minutes long, now being the longest parade to date.