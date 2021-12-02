City of Tyler gets into the holiday spirit during Christmas Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are getting ready for a bright and Merry Christmas. The City of Tyler hosted its annual holiday event for the community on Thursday. In downtown Tyler, entire families were out to see the sights, including Jamison Knight and his family.

“I’m here with my mom, my sister, my aunt, and my other aunt and we’re here to see the parade,” said Knight.

The night kicked off with the Tyler Rotary Christmas Tree Parade. The president of the South Tyler Rotary Club is Beth Blaisdell.

“We are super excited. We are so glad to have our traditional City of Tyler Christmas Parade back. We’re ready for Tyler to come out and enjoy the lighting of the tree, seeing Santa come down the square, seeing the Clydesdales, just starting that Christmas spirit even though it’s like 75 degrees in East Texas,” she said.

This Christmas celebration has become a tradition for Tyler, and this year marks the 36th annual tree lighting ceremony.

“I’m mostly looking forward to just seeing our community being out together again and enjoying the spirit of Christmas,” said Blaisdell.

The parade looked different last year due to the pandemic, but it is back to normal this year with something for everyone to enjoy. As marching bands, floats and organizations made their way through downtown.

Some people shared what their favorite part of the parade was.

“I saw a sports car,” said Knight.

There was also live entertainment from the Tyler ISD Elementary District Choir and Souled Out Jazz Orchestra.

“I think we’ve got so many people excited to just be back together to see the bands marching down the streets, to see the Clydesdales coming down the street, to see floats, to see the Boy Scouts. It’s just all of it. It’s just bringing some energy and love back into this community,” said Blaisdell.