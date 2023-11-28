TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Though the tree lighting was postponed due to weather, city employees were at work this week putting up Tyler’s brand new Christmas tree.

The 30-foot artificial tree will have an extra 5-foot star on top and more than 1,800 ornaments. City employees took roughly three hours Monday night to set the tree up on the downtown square and were back at it Tuesday morning to decorate.

The tree cost the city roughly $30,000 in the new budget. Parks and Recreation Director Leanne Robinette said the city took a lot of things into consideration before deciding to purchase the tree.

“A lot of different factors went into it, one was cost savings,” Robinette explained. “It was taking our staff a really long time to pick out a nice tree, get the tree on the square. Last year, we had to stop traffic and have a police escort, then we got the tree on the square and it didn’t work as well as we thought it would work.”

Robinette said the new tree is more aesthetically pleasing, requires less care and maintenance and will save labor costs.

“So our staff can be out doing what they need to be doing in the parks instead of on the square for a week trying to decorate a tree,” Robinette said.

The Christmas tree lighting originally scheduled for Thursday is now tentatively set for next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. At the lighting, Mayor Don Warren will speak, this year’s Miracle Child will be introduced and then they will light up the tree.