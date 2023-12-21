TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keep Tyler Beautiful (KTyB) is hosting a contest to name the ‘jolliest house on the block.’

According to a release, KTyB will name one house in each of Tyler’s six districts as the most festive. The city organization said that they want to recognize the homes with the most festive lights and lawn décor.

Nominations can be sent to ktyb@tylertexas.com including the address of the home and pictures of the decorations.

KTyB said nominations are accepted through Dec. 31 and the six winners will be announced on Jan. 5.