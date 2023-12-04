DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Holiday festivities kicked off in Daingerfield on Monday night.

People got into the Christmas spirit by lining the streets of downtown and watching the parade floats roll by.

“Growing and growing and growing and we have been super blessed EVERY YEAR to have as many floats in it from schools, non profits, businesses,” parade coordinator Bree Shimprock.

One float on display honored the life of 19-year-old “Taylor Evans” who was fatally shot back in April.

“Taylor was at a trail ride. She loved attending trail rides and she just so happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. Someone shot and it just so happened to get her in the back,” said Taylor’s brother, Kealan Padrone.

Taylor’s family is using this float to honor her life as they navigate this first holiday season without her.

“Just to bring awareness so people don’t forget her story. They still haven’t found who did it and we wanted to be like we’re still here, we still miss you and we are still thinking about it,” said Padrone.

For others who have passed, the Daingerfield Chamber invited families to decorate a tree at City Park in honor of their loved one.

“People tend to like it and they just want to remember the people they lost and this is one way they have that outlet to share it,” said Josh Sanders President of Chambers of Commerce.

The community is comforting East Texas neighbors by providing light and love for the people who need it the most.