LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A pipeline inspection company in Gregg County donated more than $30,000 worth of toys to help a local nonprofit amidst low donations across the country.

Buckner East Texas hosts an event each year to help their families get gifts for their children. Shelly Smith the director of administration and operations, has been a part of the event for five years now.

“It’s just a blessing,” Smith said. “We hope, and we pray every year that God is going to meet the need of our families that we’re serving.”

Smith said there was one client they were able to help who always comes to mind.

“On the day of Christmas market, one of our client’s business burned. Being able to have her come here and be sure that she received her Christmas for the year, it was just an amazing transformation,” Smith said.

Now, Smith makes it her mission to offer every client the opportunity to get a toy for their children for Christmas.

However, due to nationally low donations for non-profits this year she was concerned, until Applied Consultants, Inc. stepped in and donated to Buckner for the 8th year in a row.

“We originally started by just wanting to give back and wanting to do something to give to the community,” said Applied Consultants, Inc. President Matt Cheney.

Cheney said their vice president, Chase Breckenridge, wanted to make their involvement bigger, and they invited each employee across the nation to participate. Each toy was donated by their employees.

“We start at the very first of November, and we travel and go across the entire country to see every employee,” explained Vice President Chase Breckenridge.

There were less employees across the country involved in the donation this year, according to Breckenridge, and yet, they were still almost able to match their record donation.

“It truly is a credit to all of them that make those donations, that make all of this that you see here possible today. So, it’s truly a proud moment,” says Breckenridge.

According to Shelly Smith, these employees have made all the difference.

“We would be struggling to have enough donations to meet the needs of our families,” Smith said.

Because of this donation, more than 500 children will now be able to celebrate Christmas this year with a toy.

The market, where families are able to “buy” these gifts with points earned through their educational systems, will be held Wednesday and Thursday for invited Buckner families.