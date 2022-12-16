TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It takes a village of volunteers and kind East Texas donors to fill up a room full of toys every holiday season.

“There’s a little bit over 800 boxes actually in here, we’re serving over 2,800 angels, both seniors and children,” said Captain Michelle Walker.

The donations made throughout the season are helping moms like Angelina Lyons make this Christmas a memorable one for their kids.

“Oh baby, I’ve got seven of them,” exclaimed Lyons.

The Salvation Army in Tyler serves East Texas families all year round, but the Angel Tree program is one of their most well-known services.

“It’s nice when a kid says hey I wish for a bike and moms like, ‘how do I pay for $150 bike’ right and the community comes through and buys that bike for them,” explained Captain Walker.

Some of the families started lining up as early as 6 a.m. to receive the gifts that will put a big smile on their children’s faces.

“I’ve been here, coming here for like three, four years in a row, yeah and they help out a lot. Then they give food, gift cards and all that to help with groceries. Yea they’re very helpful. I’m thankful,” said Lyons.

Captain Walker said she’s seen a higher need this year but also had a harder time getting the donations they needed.

“I think we probably had 500, 600 angels that either one weren’t picked off a tree or two they just never came back,” said Captain Walker.

She believes it all has to do with inflation, something all East Texans have been feeling the effects of.

“Oh my gosh, the prices went up on food, gas, I put $20 in doesn’t look like I even did it, you know it’s just, it’s been pretty hard, but we’ve been managing to pull through you know,” said Lyons.

Captain Walker said she’s grateful they were able to provide what these families need this Christmas.