TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas Whataburger restaurants are holding fundraisers for Blue Santa on Tuesday.

Local police are partnering with the businesses to raise money to buy Christmas presents for children.

Wood County

The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street and Walmart from 5-7 p.m.

The fast food restaurant will be giving 50% of their proceeds during these hours to Blue Santa. Police will also be receiving cash and donations through Venmo.

“Please come by and support this event so area police officers can take some kids in need shopping for Christmas,” said the city of Mineola.

People can make donations to the following Venmo account: @wcBlueSanta.

Smith County

12 Whataburger locations in Tyler will be hosting WhataNight 2022 where half of the proceeds from 5- 7 p.m. will go to the Tyler Patrolman’s Association’s Blue Santa program.

The following are all of the Whataburger locations participating in the fundraiser:

1739 S. Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

6288 N. U.S. Hwy 271, Tyler, TX 75708

5916 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

12445 Hwy 64 East, Chapel Hill, TX 75707

2215 W. Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702

12405 Hwy 155 South, Tyler, TX 75763

6849 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703

1717 SSE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

5003 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75707

345 SSW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702

4825 S Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX

12405 Hwy 155 S Flint/Gresham 75763

Blue Santa began in Austin, in 1972, when two patrol officers discovered that some families in their district did not have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. The program began with two officers distributing gifts to about 20 families from the back of their patrol car. It has now evolved into a year round operation that gathers toys and food for over 5,788 families.

For more information on how you can help the cause, visit their website.