LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Baking special desserts and snacks is a huge part of the holidays. Many people look forward to baking at home with their families, while others order from their local bakeries.

“It’s our busiest time of the year,” said Calvin Tichy, owner of Farmhouse Bakery in Lufkin.

Tichy said they have been working overtime to keep up with the demand for Christmas treats.

“We make so many things this month, this week is actually the busiest time for us,” said Tichy.

They have even had to bring in double the employees and stop orders.

“If we think we can work it in, we might try to squeeze you, but we’re way over booked,” said Tichy.

From bonbons to gingerbread, everybody has their favorite treat for Christmas.

“Probably the cake bombs, because they’re just so incredibly juicy and they’re just yummy,” said customer Amy Hopkinson.

Hopkinson and her husband are regulars at the bakery, and she said Farmhouse is the only place she will get her desserts for the holidays.

“Very joyous up here, and it’s hard to find joy every single day, so when you get in here, the smells, their attitudes their personalities, they’re just really good people in here,” said Hopkinson.

Tichy said he isn’t complaining about the increase in customers. In fact, it is helping his 3-year-old business.

“We’re up 35, 40% from last year already so we’re real excited about that,” said Tichy.

Tichy added that he hopes everyone has a Merry Christmas. Farmhouse Bakery adds they are already looking past this holiday weekend and are taking New Year’s orders.