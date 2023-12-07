LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The storage units at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, which are typically filled with toys this time of year, are nearly empty.

KETK has been reporting on lower charitable donations this holiday season and how those who rely on them the most, and this non-profit are facing this crisis.

One mother who was signing up for help at this non-profit, Chelsea Shoup, said there’s no better feeling in the world than seeing her children open up exactly what they wanted on Christmas morning.

“The glitter, glow in their eyes. It makes it worth it,” said Shoup.

Having five children is expensive, in general. Add inflation on top of that, and Shoup said it’s just impossible to make ends meet for the holidays.

“You can’t even get a coloring art set without it being very expensive,” Shoup explained.

That’s where Hiway 80 Rescue Mission steps in each year, offering free gifts that have been donated by the community to families in need.

“Every year we do our big toy drive. We serve around 1,000 children each Christmas,” said Executive Director Brian Livingston.

However, this year, they are facing a problem. “The donations have been slow to come in,” said Livingston.

The need is just as high, but the pods, which are normally overflowing by this time, are nearly empty.

“Last year we had to take, I don’t remember if it was two or three, maybe even four U-Haul truckloads over to our event sight,” Livingston said.

Their saving grace for now is the leftover Christmas gifts they have from last year, but it’s still not enough.

“We’re going to make sure that we can provide gifts for these families, but that may mean that we have to tap into resources and funds that we had intended to use elsewhere,” Livingston explained.

This will affect what they help with on a daily basis, like housing.

Livingston said they will make sure families, like the Shoup’s, are able to get gifts, because she said if it weren’t for this non-profit, “I wouldn’t be able to get them the things that they would like. It makes my heart full. It makes everything.”

Here’s a list of East Texas charities and their respective needs:

If you know any charities and needs we missed please email Christa Wood at cwood@ketk.com.