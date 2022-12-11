TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A local musical production called “Christmas in Snow Valley” will be donating all the proceeds from both its shows on Dec. 16 and 17 to two local nonprofits.

According to a press release, tickets are free but donations are accepted and will be donated to Christian Homes and Family Services and The Hospice of East Texas

“I am incredibly passionate about musical theater and non-profit work, so I decided to combine

both and create a musical fundraiser. Both non-profits hold a special place in my heart and I

wanted to give back to them this holiday season,” said director of “Christmas

in Snow Valley” Elissa Thompson.

“Christmas in Snow Valley” will be performed in Pollard Theater at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

For more information visit “Christmas in Snow Valley” online.