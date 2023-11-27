KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Danville Farms in Kilgore has reported that they’ve seen an increase in demand for their Christmas trees this holiday season.

“We used to be open three to four weeks during the year. Now we’re open only one weekend because it’s such a demand for the tree,” said James Robinson, manager at Danville Farms. “There seems to be a growing demand for a fresh cut tree and the experience. I love the people and love to see the children have fun, it’s a family experience. And that’s what makes it so much better for us as growers, people that really want to come to the farm and have that experience.”

Bradley Wachsmuth, who was shopping for a Christmas tree on Sunday, said that getting a real tree is a much more fulfilling experience.

“It’s more rewarding. Anyone can go buy one just like firewood. Try splitting it and stacking it and then burning it. It’s a lot more rewarding. So you’re harvesting a living thing. That’s a tree no different than an animal that we all eat,” said Wachsmuth.

Robinson said buying a Christmas tree is a great family-friendly activity.

“At the end of the season, when you get families to come out, eat a hot dog, take a hayride and cut your tree. There’s a lot of fun,” said Robinson.