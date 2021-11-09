East Texas Christmas tree vendor gearing up for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Halloween has passed which can only mean one thing, it’s time for most of our holiday money to go towards Christmas.

With rising prices at stores, East Texans are bracing to pay more this year to spread some holiday cheer.

Celebrating the holidays last year was fun, but it seemed different because of all the COVID-19 restrictions.

Some East Texas Christmas tree farmers are planning to go all out this year at no extra cost.

When you start seeing Christmas trees popping up, you know the season is changing into the most wonderful time of the year. For Heather Reed, owner of Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm, Christmas is her business.

“I can’t let this go, all the memories all the tradition that families make that come here year after year. Starting traditions with our family, thankfully he was on board so we’ve been running the farm now for the past five years,” said Reed.

She’s excited to spend the holiday with her family and community.

“We definitely expect there to be a lot more Christmas spirit this year and we’re excited to have people out,” said Reed.

By keeping a consistent cost this year, Reed is encouraging East Texans to not wait and get their fir now.

“We’re not going to see a really much of a price increase on our trees, our trees that we grow here are going to remain the same,” said Reed.

When you do decide to buy, there’s two types of trees at the farm.

“The trees that we grow are Virginia pines and a precut Fraser Fir that come from North Carolina,” said Reed.

For Reed, the holiday is about more than just trees.

“Hay rides to and from the fields, we offer hot coca, we usually have camp fire going and checkers, different games like that and just a time to slow down and enjoy the holiday season with your family,” said Reed.

Wanting to see everyone to immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas.

Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farms are scheduled to start selling trees on Thanksgiving day at 1 p.m.