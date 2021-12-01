Kaufman County uses Gift of Hope project to help abused children during holidays

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Kaufman County community is accepting donations to help children and families in crisis with their annual Gift of Hope project.

The initiative has been a tradition for six years. It provides $100 Walmart gift cards during the holidays to children who are being removed from their families due to abuse or neglect, according to the Office of Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards.

The REACH Child Placing Agency works with local churches and the Terrell, Forney and Kaufman fire and police departments help organize the project. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, Kaufman County Constables, the District Attorney’s Office, local city and county elected officials, child advocate attorneys, the Department of Family Protective Services and other organizations and businesses also assist.

The initiative’s mission is to help restore a child’s faith in their community and create respect for the officials that are trying to help them from a difficult situation.

Sponsors of the Gift of Hope said they are thankful for the residents and organizations from Kaufman County and other counties that donate the gift cards for the program every year.

“Please donate today,” wrote the office of the Kaufman County Judge. For more information on how you can donate, support or volunteer, please contact REACH Child Placing Agency CEO Tammy Pargoud at 972-325-8221 or Vanessa Brooks at 469-585-3395.