TYLER, Texas (KETK)- People from across East Texas are running to firework stands to grab last-minute items for their New Year’s celebrations tonight.

“Business has been better than we expected, we’ve had really good weather, plenty of rain this season,” said Chris Harris, owner, Pappy’s Fireworks

Owner of Pappy’s Fireworks Chris Harris said he is surprised they have seen more people earlier than they usually do for New Year’s Eve and he expects even more before the ball drops on 2023.

“We were really concerned with the way the economy is and inflation and all that, do people have the money to come out and shoot fireworks and stuff,” said Harris.

Harris added that it has already been one of their best years ever.

“We’re up this year, we’re probably up 15, 20 percent, which is surprising this far into the season,” said Harris.

Harris said if you haven’t grabbed your fireworks yet, don’t worry, per state law, all sales will end when the clock strikes midnight on the first day of 2024.