East Texas Food Bank helping those in need in time for Thanksgiving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With this year’s holiday on track to be the most expensive turkey day on record, many East Texans are in need.

“As the holidays get closer we see people looking for more,” said the CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, Dennis Cullinane.

The East Texas Food Bank is doing what they can to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving by hosting multiple food drives this week.

“You know we’re dedicated to try and take care of our communities here in North East Texas,” added Cullinane.

Over 100 volunteers of all ages came out to serve their community at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler on Monday.

Groups packed boxes of food and loaded them into the hundreds of cars that lined up during the two-hour session.

“The energy with the volunteers and the love people have for the community is amazing just seeing the variety of product that we’re able to serve,” said Cullinane.

Around 1,800 families were fed, and each household was given one box filled with canned goods, produce and a frozen chicken.

One man in line, Gerald Jones, said every little bit helps during a time like this.

“We’ve fell short on food sometimes and everything and you know, this is what the community needs,” said Jones.

Jones mentioned he waited about an hour for his food and wasn’t surprised to see the number of cars that showed up for a box.

“We’re going through the pandemic and everything. And, for those who are on fixed income or out of work, it’s a blessing. Truly a blessing,” added Jones.

The people in line said they feel thankful for the East Texas Food Bank and another meal on the table this holiday season.