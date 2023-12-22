TYLER, Texas (KETK) – BreAnn Benson is continuing her mission to give stuffed animals to hospital patients.

When Benson was 7-years-old, she was diagnosed with a rare kind of tumor called Pott’s Puffy. Friends and family gave her teddy bears to comfort her while she was in the hospital. Later, after her mother was hospitalized for a surgery, she realized adults in the hospital sometimes go without Christmas gifts.

Since then, Bre’s Bears hosts an annual event to give out stuffed bears to hospitalized adults.

On Friday, she returned to CHRISTUS to pass out toys she collected as part of her fundraiser. This is her seventh year spreading Christmas joy through her Bre’s Bears program.

“It makes me feel better about myself because I see the motivation as to the joy and the spirit come from all the patients,” Benson said. “I meet some of the people who receive my bears and that’s where it keeps on giving me the motivation to keep on doing it.”

For more information, visit Bre’s Bear Facebook page.