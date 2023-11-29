TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With seasonal giving deadlines approaching, several local non-profits share their struggles to meet donation goals.

Non-profits around East Texas are reporting a decrease in the number of holiday donations, with deadlines as soon as next week.

Valerie Roberts, a volunteer at Christmas for the Least of These, said the organization was founded by foster moms in Longview 11 years ago. Roberts said she felt the need to get involved after she came across their annual wish-granting event. The organization serves 24 counties and serves over 600 kids.

courtesy of Christmas for the Least of These Facebook

“There was a 14-year-old girl that asked for a bra and that just touched me because, you know, a bra should not be a Christmas wish, that should be something that you just have,” said Roberts.

Roberts said they are struggling to receive donations for the growing amount of children in need.

“Been a little slower this year, now we have had some businesses, and some churches and people really step up and fill the gap,” said Roberts.

Other East Texas non profits are also affected by the low turn out in donations.

The Longview Salvation Army said they are also seeing a decrease in donations. So far they are down 25 percent for their red kettle campaign and still need 200 angels sponsored.

The Lufkin Salvation Army said they have multiple campaigns to obtain donations including the angel tree and red kettle.

“By looking at the numbers and seeing that we are low, we have been lower this year than we were last year. We can tell that people are not giving like they used to,” said Captain Cavon Phillips of the Lufkin Salvation Army.

He said without the donations other programs are affected such as their rental assistance program that helps families in need.

Both Roberts and Phillips said there is one thing they believe to be the cause.

“I think the economy is just tougher,” said Roberts.