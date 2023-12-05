TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the season of giving, as many of us know it. KETK has been checking around with local nonprofits who are asking for help this time of year.

King’s Storehouse Food Bank in Tyler is one of many East Texas non-profits that need help.

“Any sort of funding so that we can make the stocking special for the child,” said Stefanie Smith, Executive Director of King’s Storehouse Food Bank.

King’s Storehouse Food Bank offers stockings of hope filled with treats, a toy and a bible.

“The downfall of that is I’m not able to make as many stockings as I would like to because of the financial crunch,” said Smith.

They are praying for monetary donations so they have enough to give through Christmas, including providing about 500 meal bags.

“Geared toward families so they can have a holiday meal or two, or even some snacks. Sometimes we put hygiene products in the bags,” said Smith.

Another nonprofit asking for help is the Women’s Center of East Texas. “Stock the Sleigh” is their annual children’s sponsorship drive. The fundraiser runs through Friday.

“The children who are on our list have been impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault. They’ve experienced lots of trauma throughout the year,” said Hollie Bruce, CEO of Women’s Center of East Texas.

This season, they have 150 kids who have written out wish lists, and 70 still need a sponsor.

“So, our wish is to bring a smile, and they feel a little bit special, allow the parents to provide the gifts to the child so that they get to enjoy Christmas like many of us do,” said Bruce.

Hoping that East Texans want to get into the Christmas spirit by gifting those in need.

“It’s a challenge. Any help we could get with that would be just marvelous,” said Smith.