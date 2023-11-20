MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University student athletes worked alongside the organization Samaritan’s Purse to assemble gifts of toys and school supplies for children globally.

ETBU student athletes gather every year to contribute to Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, in order to extend the joy of gift receiving across the globe.

“I truly appreciate our Tiger students as they continue to exhibit a giving and serving spirit, as we strive to transform the world for Christ,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “These gifts will enable children all over the world to hear the story of Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas.”

University faculty, staff and students shopped for toys, clothes and various necessities that will be gifted to children between the ages of 2 and 14. The community gathered toys and gifts accounting for over 350 boxes.

“This event is one of my favorites as a Tiger student-athlete. Christmas is a wonderful time of year and to get a chance to gather with the ETBU athletic family to put together boxes that will bless children in need makes this season even more special,” senior cheerleader Jordyn Reeves said.

All 23 of ETBU’s athletic teams gathered to the assemble boxes, preparing them to be sent out.

“Engaging in Operation Christmas Child provides a simple yet impactful opportunity for our team to bring joy and share the message of Jesus Christ with children in other countries,” Bass Fishing Head Coach Cameron Burger said. “The student-athletes always look forward to picking out gifts for the children and it is always fun to get all of the athletic teams together to pack the boxes and fellowship.”