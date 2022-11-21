TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoeboxes filled with toys, books and school supplies since September. Everything has been packed up and is headed out to Dallas to be sent to children in need.

“It’s such a great and inaccessible way for… such a young person to give your time, and it doesn’t take too much effort to pack a box, but it’s so impactful for the children to receive them,” said Daniel King, senior, Grace Community High School.

A drop-off location was set up in Tyler at Grace Community High School. Students, parents and volunteers packed finished shoeboxes into big trucks. So far they have collected more than 6,000 boxes. All to help children who may not have had a Christmas otherwise.

“So when they receive one of these boxes, it is life-changing for them. We have heard of amazing stories of these kids keeping these boxes into adulthood and sharing the story behind their boxes and how it changed their life. Every box makes a difference,” said Ame Thompson, volunteer.

The loaded boxes will be dropped off at a distribution center in Dallas to be sorted, checked and shipped out to children all over the world.

For those who didn’t get the opportunity to drop off a shoebox, there is still time to build one online here.