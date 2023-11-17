PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are able to enjoy a self guided walk through a Christmas wonderland of lights free of admission starting Friday evening.

The Walk of Lights will also feature a concession stand with hot chocolate and other treats to enjoy alongside the Christmas lights. Families will also have an opportunity to take photographs with Santa while they are visiting.

The Walk of Lights will be open and operational the following times and dates:

Nov. 17 – 20: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Nov. 23 – 27: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Dec. 2 – 11: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 6-9 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Jan. 1: Daily 6-9 p.m.

Palestine has a host of holiday events, including the beloved Polar Express Train Ride, Grinch’s Lair at the Historic Anderson County Jail, and more.