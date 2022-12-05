FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Vernon Police Department thanked several organizations on Monday for helping them with their 2022 Stocking Drive.

The Alliance Bank of Mount Vernon, the American Legion Post 243 and Super Handy Convenience Stores provided them with donations. The groups bought stuffed animals, dolls and toy trucks.

This event was organized to make sure all children have a special Christmas. The 2022 drive was also dedicated in memory of Franklin County Deputy Melvin Jackson.

“God bless you all and again thank you for your kindness and dedication to the children of our community,” said the sheriff’s office.