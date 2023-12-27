TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are less than five days until we count down to ring in the new year.

Many will be trying to reach the bottom of their champagne glasses, but what needs to be on top of everyone’s mind is safety.

“Drunk driving kills. That’s something we don’t have to do, its something people make the decision to do,” said Tammi Branch, senior victims services specialist for Mothers Against Drunk Driving ( M.A.D.D.).

Branch lost her son, Eric in a DUI accident and now, she continues to use her experience to help save lives.

“Make that decision that you’re not going to drink and drive. Get somebody to take you home,” said Branch.

Jeff Salzgeber with TXDOT said, “In 2022, there were 24,710 DUIT- alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 1,246 fatalities and 2,530 serious injuries.”

“We need to make sure lives are not lost at the hands of drunk drivers,” said Branch.

The best advice is to plan ahead and appoint a designated driver.

If you aren’t able to get a designated driver, Roberts and Roberts law firm in Tyler has been offering free rides for the last 20 years and now extending to 14 other counties.

“It’s easy to pick up the phone and a get a free ride home, a safe ride home. You can cause irreparable damage to others, yourself and your life,” said Justin Roberts.

Longview Transit is also providing a free safe ride home service to people in their city.

“We normally see 150 to 300 people a night that use our service because we can accommodate large groups of people and we can also do individual rides,” said Director of Operations, Tequita Dudley.

Roberts and Roberts “The Ride is on Us Campaign” started on Dec. 15.

If you would like to plan you car service, Longview Transit said they do take reservations.