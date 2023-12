GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans were in Gladewater on Saturday to celebrate their “Joy to the Rails” Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade also coincides with Gladewater’s 150th anniversary celebration and the big man himself, Santa Claus, even paid them a special visit.

Photo courtesy of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce.

Photo courtesy of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce.

Photo courtesy of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce.

Photo courtesy of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce.

Photo courtesy of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce.

The following floats were voted as the best by this year’s parade judges: