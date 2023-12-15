GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Earlier this week, KETK checked in with businesses in Mineola just before Christmas, and now, business owners from the antique capital of East Texas are saying their sales are mixed.

Diane Turner has been the owner of Antiques II in downtown Gladewater for more than 20 years, and her store has been through many Christmas seasons.

“Christmas is not really our big time,” Turner said. “They’re not necessarily spending extra money on things like antiques and collectibles.”

This means her sales are not usually very high during this season, but this year, it may be one of the best Christmases her store has ever had.

“I’ve had a great November, and I’m having a really good December,” Turner explained.

The owner of the Antique Mall just across the street, Margaret Larkins, said they’re also doing very well.

“We’ve seen more of the younger people buying older pieces of furniture because of the quality and how they’re made,” said Larkins. “We see a lot of people this time of year getting last minute stocking stuffers.”

However, this rise in sales is not hitting everyone in Gladewater.

KETK spoke to one retail store owner, who wants to remain anonymous, but said their sales are down.

A separate retail owner explained why she believes the two stores are experiencing different trends.

“The clientele is different,” said the owner of Byrd’s Nest, Karla Byrd.

Byrd said antique shops have customers searching for specialty items that are fairly consistent.

“When you’re talking about retail, you’re talking specific, and of course, as a retailer, we battle the big giants, and that’s Amazon and the convenience of Walmart and Target and all of them,” said Byrd.

She said with this convenience now available, it takes an effort for consumers to shop locally.

Because of this, she is now encouraging others, whether they want an antique or a retail item as a Christmas gift to “Just shop small, because every time you shop small, you choose to bless a family,” she said.

Byrd said her shop has stayed consistent this year, but she believes that’s because she has focused on putting out items that are under $10.