LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The law office of Goudarzi and Young gave back to the East Texas community Monday by passing out up to 750 turkeys.

The turkeys are provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse and handed out on a first come first serve basis.

Brent Goudarzi from the law firm told KETK why he feels it’s the least he can do.

“This community has blessed our office for over twenty years. The least we could do is give back. This is an opportunity for us to give to the community who’s given so much to us. Everybody knows this nation is in a tough spot right now and we’re in a position where we can give back and that’s what we’re willing to do and going to continue to do every time we have an opportunity to do so.” Brent Goudarzi, founding partner, Goudarzi and Young

They will host a second turkey giveaway this Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Yamboree fair grounds, located in Gilmer.