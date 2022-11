GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Law Office of Goudarzi and Young is giving back to East Texas by giving away turkeys in Gilmer.

Their second giveaway is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Yamboree Fair Grounds. The turkeys will be provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse and they are first come, first serve.

The law office hosted a giveaway on Monday in Longview where they were able to and out 750 turkeys.