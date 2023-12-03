TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler kicked off their holiday season on Sunday by lighting their 45-foot-tall Christmas tree.

The church inviting the community to join them in celebrating the Christmas season. The event featured food, games, rides and a worship service.

Their executive pastor Hixon Frank said this event is all about bringing the community together.

“Well, we do hope is that it is our way of ushering in the Christmas season, and really pouring some attention on not really a Christmas tree, but the fellowship bringing people together,” said Frank. “We believe that this is something that every family can be a part of, regardless of their faith. And we we hope that we can spend a little bit of time sharing with them about our savior, and about the real meaning of Christmas.”

The church started their tree lighting ceremonies two years ago and they’ve only gotten more popular since.