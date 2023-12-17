GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police, Fire and Street Departments helped give out toys collected in this year’s Mabelle’s Toy Drive on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Police Department.

The toy drive was created as a way to honor Mabelle Lane Ross, the first black police officer in Gun Barrel City Police Department and the first female Chief of Police in Henderson County, according to the Athens Daily Review.

Gun Barrel City PD said that Ross loved riding around the city and giving away gifts to children. The toy drive is a way for the city to continue that tradition in memory of Ross.