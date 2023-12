TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is hosting their Christmas celebration and sale on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is hosting a Christmas celebration at ReStore in Tyler. Attendees will receive a free raffle ticket to enter with a chance to win two new Gotrax electric scooters provided by Ride Tyler.

Attendees will also be able to get their picture with Santa Claus free of charge.