HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — On Sunday, the Hallsville Fire and Police Department hosted their second Code 3 Christmas event, where 27 underprivileged children from the community received breakfast, gifts and a visit with Santa.

The first responders also took the children in their emergency vehicles to Walmart so they could pick out their very own gifts. It’s the Hallsville police and fire departments second year honoring 11-year-old Daisy Grace Lynn George who tragically passed in a hunting accident last year.

First responders said community members were a huge help making Code Three Christmas happen once again.

“I’ve been fighting back the tears, it’s just been so amazing it’s just wonderful I just love to the community pull together and everybody be on one accord and that is what it’s all about for Christmas just loving everybody and being happy,” Marie Crayton, Code 3 Christmas helper

One of the attendees was feeling extra excited for one thing. “That we can ride in the cop car,” said Dayton Robertson.

Investigator David Burrows said the tradition started last year and this year they had twenty-seven children getting gifts; their biggest turn out ever.

“We are truly doing God’s work and it’s helping the families and the children and that is such a blessing, and it is a blessing to have,” said, Derrick Todd, Chaplain, West Harrison Fire Department.

Investigator David Burrows also mentioned he is grateful for how much the community donated to make this possible.