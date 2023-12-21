JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas labor and delivery nurse has spread the holiday cheer with crocheted hats for newborns at UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Henderson.

According to a release, Ramona Fightmaster, a registered nurse, has made upward of 60 hats since late October for babies born at each hospital.

“The holidays are always a really nice time to give back to others,” Fightmaster said. “I enjoy crocheting and it was just fun to do something for the babies for the month of December.”

Fightmaster said in the release, she began crocheting since she was 12 years old.

“I was surprised everyone was so excited about the hats, but I’m glad everyone liked them and it was fun doing them.”

Director of Family Birthplace at UT Health Henderson, Janet Neal, said families have been thankful for the extra touch of care from the nursing staff.

“It not only warms the families’ hearts to see such love and care from their nurse, but it also touches us seeing Ramona go above and beyond for her patients,” Neal said. “Small acts of heartfelt kindness like this are just one of the many reasons we have the best team of nurses at UT Health East Texas.