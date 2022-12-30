TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has a lot of New Year’s Eve events you can attend with the whole family, including Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler.

“We found out we do a lot better with the family activities, so you know there’s not a lot of options as far as kids go on New Year’s Eve. There’s a lot more options for adults,” said Blake Simpson, Assistant General Manager for Time Square Grand Slam.

He said they will be offering discounts on food and drinks for adults and making sure the kids have fun too.

“We are bringing in the whole family, and we are offering a $35 a person deal. But, from 4 o’clock to midnight we are doing a 50 credit arcade card included and unlimited activities,” said Simpson.

Also in Tyler, ETX Brewing Co. is ringing the New Year with a 90’s theme party.

“We’re starting at 3 o’clock with a 90’s themed trivia that’s going to go from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and then after that we have a dj coming in at 8 o’clock. Then, we will be partying through the evening until through the new year,” said Steven Claustre, Bar Manager at ETX Brewing Co.

He said they will have fanny packs for those that dress up in 90’s outfits and will be giving away free beer throughout the night.

“We want to bring people in and party with a purpose if you will,” said Claustre.

Over at Lake Palestine they are getting ready to end 2022 with a bang.

“We got plans for a band from 6 to 10 with fireworks launching at 10,” said Micah Wolfe, the owner of Lake Palestine Resort.

He said it is $5 to get in if you drive, but if you want to watch from the lake you can bring your boat.

“Historically, we haven’t had a lot of people come up for January for New Year’s (Eve) in the past. We don’t anticipate a big crowd, but we would love to have everybody that would like to come out,” said Wolfe.

No matter where you go this New Year to celebrate Simpson, Claustre, and Wolfe want you to have a great 2023.

