Hiway 80 Rescue Mission seeking donations to make Christmas special for families in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amelia Heatherly with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission stopped by East Texas Live to discuss their family Christmas giveaway toy drive and registration information.

Heatherly discussed how Hiway 80 is entirely donor funded and how they would not be able to have the Family Christmas Giveaway without important toy and gift donations.

They are accepting donations for gifts for children age 0-16.

Ideas for gifts include: LEGOS, dolls, action figures, remote control cars, art supplies, baby toys, toddler toys, teen toys, board games, dress up clothes, inexpensive costume jewelry, wallets, gift cards to local stores, fast food gift cards, footballs, soccer balls, purses, watches, nail polish, bath products, perfume/cologne.

Families register by calling the Mission (903.759.8101), pressing #1 and asking for Berlene Mercer, the Volunteer Coordinator or Ext. 204. She will make an appointment for them to register.

Socials and birth certificates are required of the participating children. Also, if the child is registered with the Salvation Army Christmas, they are not eligible for this Christmas registration. Hiway 80 says they want many families to be blessed and have the opportunity to register somewhere for assistance.