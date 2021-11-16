Holiday Food Drive in Tyler and Longview, courtesy of Waitr

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Waitr, a popular food delivery service, announced that it has partnered with local restaurants to hold a food drive to help families in need for the holidays.

The community can drop off non-perishable food donations at select Tyler or Longview area restaurants to support food banks.

Families are facing the challenge of rising food prices and the increased costs puts a strain on the food banks that want to help these families.

Waitr has partnered with the following restaurants for the Holiday Food Drive:

Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta (15770 FM2493, Tyler )

) Athena Greek Restaurant (1593 W SW Loop 323, Tyler )

) Nanny Goats Cafe (1401 Judson Rd, Longview )

) Rounder’s Pizza (1400 W SW Loop 323, Tyler )

) La Hacienda (601 TX-110, Whitehouse )

) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Longview (310 E Hawkins Pkwy, Longview )

) Crema Coffee Company (2251 Three Lakes Pkwy #107, Tyler)

The most needed items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables and bottled water.

Donations can be dropped off in the donation bins at each location through the week of Christmas during their business hours. Those that donate food will receive a coupon for a free delivery with Waitr the next time they use the service.

After the drive is complete, Waitr will deliver all the collected food items to the East Texas Food Bank.

Customers ordering from restaurants using the Waitr app or website will have the option to provide a monetary donation and they will then be sent a code for future delivery. Waitr will even match a portion of all customer donations.

