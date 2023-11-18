LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The holiday season is starting off bright in Longview with their 23.5 foot tall Christmas tree which will be lit at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Heritage Plaza.

The tree lighting event will feature Santa, music, carriage rides, a petting zoo, Ollie’s Faux Snow Hill, food trucks and vendors.

This year’s theme for the event is a “Magical Movie Christmas Tree Lighting.” It’s free to attend but the petting zoo and pony rides cost 5$. Carriage rides are also available at $5 for adults and $2 for children.