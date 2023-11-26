SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – The CPKC Holiday train is making its way to Shreveport and Texarkana, carrying Christmas cheer with light displays and live music.

The CPKC Holiday Train is making its 25th annual trip through Canada and the United States aiding food banks and shelves by raising funds, collecting food donations, and increasing awareness about the challenges of food insecurity. The train will make several stops in the region, including Texarkana and Shreveport this Wednesday.

Meet Santa and check out the elaborate light displays along the six cars. Musical performances on the decorated stage will include Seaforth and Kiesza. The event is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to donate to the local food bank.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

Since the Holiday Train began in 1999, it has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds to support food banks throughout North America.

See where and when the Holiday Train is stopping near you below.