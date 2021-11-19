Holiday travel kicks off, an increase in passengers is expected

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Millions of Americans are taking flight in the next few weeks, and here in East Texas, your home town airports might get busy.

“We’ll see a great rebound from last year’s numbers. We stand ready to address and handle crowds much larger than what we saw during the pandemic,” said Steve Thompson, Airport Manager at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Thompson said this season will bring a lot more travelers than last year.

“All indicators are that there’s a big, pent up demand out there,” said Thompson.

That demand will be hitting airports now through Thanksgiving and Christmas.

AAA also predicts a strong rebound in holiday travel, with the auto club group predicting 53.4 million Americans will hit the road and skies for the holiday. That’s a 13% increase from 2020.

“I think we have a very well-oiled machine to help the traveling public,” added Thompson.

With the holidays around the corner, many people are flying into Tyler just in time for Thanksgiving.

“I’m actually from Fairfax which is a suburb of DC and my daughter moved out here some time ago. She had my grandbaby,” said Anita Sharifi.

Sharifi flew to Tyler for Thanksgiving and her granddaughter’s first birthday. She said that despite the crowds in larger airports, landing at Tyler Pounds Regional is always a breath of fresh air for her.

“I like it much better… obviously when I fly in DC there’s huge airports out there, everything else is chaotic, it’s a zoo,” said Sharifi.

Today was just the start of holiday flying, but Thompson said the amount of passengers will continue picking up…and so will the amount of flights.

“During higher travel seasons we do expect and hope to see additional frequency provided by American airlines,” said Thompson.

For many people, this will be their first time flying since the pandemic.

Thompson suggests arriving earlier for your flight to give yourself more time to check any bags and go through security.