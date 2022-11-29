TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of people gathered on Tuesday at UT Health in Tyler for their annual Christmas tree lighting.

Hospital leaders spoke during the event and residents were also able to take pictures with Santa Claus.

A UT Health nurse, Ollie Flores, and his family were selected to light the tree. Flores has been a nurse for six years. He said after his son, Teddy, was born in August, he had to be hospitalized and needed oxygen support.

The UT Health NICU team took such good care of the family that Flores decided to change his specialty from the adult ICU to work in the NICU.

His son is now three months old, and Flores wants to let other patients and their families know it gets better.

“He is living proof that with the care we give here at UT Health like we’re going to get better. You guys will make it through the holidays. We have plans to dress up the babies for Christmas and decorate the units.”