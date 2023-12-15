TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Salvation Army in Tyler is spreading Christmas cheer to this year’s 2023 Angel Tree families.

Angel Tree recipients began showing up on Friday morning for their appointments to get their gifts.

“Thank God for the people that care enough to help people that are struggling,” said Gwen Smith, a Salvation Army Angel Tree recipient.

Smith picked up gifts for her four grandchildren.

“Oh my goodness it just means the world to me, you know it’s been very supportive for my family because I am struggling,” said Smith.

Thanks to donations from big corporations, small businesses and community members, the organization is helping 2,500 children and senior angels this holiday season.

“You know when people come up there to adopt an angel and you know there is even little kids that will come up adopt an angel,” said Dyane Garner, a Salvation Army volunteer.

Garner has been volunteering for about 20 years.

“There’s people out there that are less fortunate than you are. You go in you help a little bit and it makes your Christmas so much better,” said Garner.

Garner said some of the families are just beyond overwhelmed by the distribution.

“Because they’re thinking well, you know might child might not have nothing, but because of this organization, my child is going to have a Christmas,” said Garner.