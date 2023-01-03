LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – It’s time to get your ice skates on! This is the last week for Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin.

Officials are encouraging people to come visit.

“We’ve seen so many people make great memories with their friends and families and want you to make them too,” said Visit Lufkin.

The rink is at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center at 601 N 2nd Street. To buy tickets, click here.

The rink will be open on the following days:

Jan. 4: 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 5: 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 6: 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 7: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Jan. 8: 2-7 p.m.

It is $12.95 for children 12-years-old and under.

It costs $16.95 for those that are 12 years and older for advance online tickets and $18.95 for 12 years and older at the rink.