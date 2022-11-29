TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler and the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic committee will be putting on their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event.

The shopping event will span over four days starting on Nov. 30 and going until Dec. 4 and will be held at the Rose Garden Center.

The event raises vital funds that financially support over 20 local non-profit agencies and community programs.

Valet parking is free and is accessible via Fair Park Drive. Self-parking will also be available for guests along Houston Street, at Mike Carter Field.

The following are events that will be at the Mistletoe & Magic Shopping Event:

Market Shopping Tickets

Thursday, Dec. 1, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$10 per day

Children 6 and under are free



Kick-off Shopping Event

Wednesday, Nov. 30

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Rose Garden Center

$35 per person

Private Shopping Experience

Thursday, Dec. 1

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rose Garden Center

$30 per person, $25 per person for 55+



Thursday, Dec. 1

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Rose Tent at the Rose Garden Center

$40 per person



Friday, Dec. 2

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

$100 Limited VIP Admission

$50 General Admission



Friday, Dec. 2

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Rose Tent at the Rose Garden Center



Saturday, Dec. 3

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Rose Tent at the Rose Garden Center



Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rose Garden Center

To date, the Junior League of Tyler has given back more than $8 million and hundreds of hours in volunteer work to improve Smith County.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. For safety reasons, strollers, carts, wagons and rolling bags are not allowed.