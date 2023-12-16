KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department and Kilgore Lions Club have collaborated to buy $6000 worth of toys, clothes and food for local children and families.

According to Kilgore PD, they get the names of the children from Santa Claus and then staff from KPD and the local court went around Walmart buying toys and clothes for each of those children.

Along with the gifts Kilgore PD said they’ve also got boxes of food to give to the families.