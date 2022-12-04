KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — At Kilgore College on Sunday, the Rangerettes had their 11th annual Christmas show. They teamed up with other dance studios for this year’s “Let’s Holiday,” performance.

The Rangerettes are hard at work, putting on another production just weeks after their performance in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade.

Kennedy Hall, sophomore Rangerette says she looks forward to performing with other dance companies. “I also really enjoy the Christmas show as an opportunity to kind of do some community outreach and get other organizations involved in the show,” said Hall.

She also added that this is her second Christmas show and knows how special is production is to many East Texans. “We hope they have as much fun watching it as we had putting it together,” said Hall.

Juliayn Hablinski, has been coming with her family for years. “It’s a festive way to kick off the season it’s great to hear the songs and just see the dancers, and of course the Rangerttes are always a classic,” said Hablinski.

This year is special for her two girls, as they are performing in the show for the first time. Instead of going to watch from the audience as they have for years, they’ll be dancing on stage with the T.N.T. East Texas Dance Company from Longview.

Hundreds of East Texans showed up with family and friends to enjoy this Christmas performance. Many people that attended look forward to this production every year because the show has become a tradition for their families.

“We love the performers, we’ve been coming for years to watch them but it’s just a good way to start the season, gets everybody in the spirit,” audience member, Trey Hattaway, said.

If you did not make the show this year, they perform every year and sell tickets on their website.